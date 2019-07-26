Hobby Lobby Stores, Inc., the Oklahoma City-based national craft store chain, will have its grand opening near the King of Prussia Mall Monday, the company announced.
This 58,000-square-foot retail facility at 320 W. Dekalb Pike will be the private company’s 18th store in Pennsylvania, the company said. The chain has more than 850 stores nationwide with more than 70,000 products, like scrapbooking, fabrics and jewelry making.
“The success of our stores in Pennsylvania is a good indicator that King of Prussia shoppers will be pleased with the quality, selection and value we offer in the craft and home decor market,” Kelly Black, Hobby Lobby’s advertising director said in a release. “New customers and customers already familiar with the Hobby Lobby shopping experience are eagerly anticipating this store opening.”
The store is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed Sundays.