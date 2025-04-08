Honeygrow’s latest menu item? Bottled sauces shipped nationwide

Honeygrow fans across the country can now get their hands on the company’s signature sauces.

The Philly-founded fast casual eatery known for its noodle dishes launched a line of bottled sauces on Monday. Customers can buy them online and have them shipped straight to their door to cook with at home.

“Over the years, we’ve heard from so many customers who’ve either moved away from their local Honeygrow and miss our signature stir-fry flavors or those who want to experiment with the sauces in their kitchens,” said Justin Rosenberg, founder and CEO of Honeygrow, in a news release.

The product line includes Spicy Garlic, Red Coconut Curry, Garlic Butter, and Sesame Garlic — all of which are sold in 8 oz. bottles for $5.49 each.

For now, the company is shipping out sauces from its headquarters in Center City at 16th and Locust Streets and will assess how long it can sustain that capacity. Honeygrow just moved into a new office a month ago after outgrowing its former space, said Amy DePaoli, Honeygrow’s director of marketing.

“We’re just sort of dipping our toes in here and testing what the appetite is for something like this,” said DePaoli.

The company’s sauces and noodles have been available for purchase directly in-store or through catering, but this is the first time Honeygrow is shipping food products. To make that possible, the company had to make its sauces shelf-stable, said DePaoli.

Honeygrow launched in 2012 and has grown from one Center City restaurant into a chain with over 55 locations across the Northeast and Midwest. Locally, the company has locations in Center City, Kensington, University City, in North Philadelphia, Bala Cynwyd, Cherry Hill, among others.

» READ MORE: Philly-based Honeygrow just had its best year. The CEO still gets behind the wok.

Honeygrow aims to expand its store count to over 70 by the end of the year, said DePaoli. A new store is set to open in Moorestown this month, as well as in Allentown in May or June.

Seeing where people order the shipped sauces could also inform where there is demand for new restaurant locations, DePaoli said.

“If they’re going to areas that we are not currently operating in, then that’s definitely something we share with our real estate team and let them know there’s excitement in these markets, and something we should look into,” she said.