Ikea is testing a digital Roblox experience

Ikea is expanding.

But this time it’s not with new physical stores. The home design company is entering the virtual world.

The retailer, which has its U.S. headquarters in Conshohocken, announced this week that it is testing an immersive product experience on the Roblox platform.

Sweden and Australia are the first two pilot countries, according to the company, and the tests there “will better inform future decisions.” Ikea spokespeople did not respond Friday to questions about whether there were plans for similar pilots in the U.S.

“We’re delighted to bring some of our most loved Ikea products into this digital space,” Sara Vestberg, home furnishing direction leader at Ikea Retail, said in a statement. “With curiosity, we’re looking forward to seeing the home furnishing ideas people create, and how our products feel at home in their digital lives.”

Swedish and Australian customers can experience Ikea digitally on Welcome to Bloxburg, a life-simulation and role-playing game that is similar to The Sims. Welcome to Bloxburg is one of millions of games on the massively popular Roblox platform, which has more than 151 million active users every day.

Companies including Walmart, Chipotle, and Gucci have used the digital platform to advertise their brands. Executives say it’s a way to reach Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers, who are in their teens and 20s and with whom Roblox is particularly popular. Sports leagues like the NFL and MLB are also active on the platform.

During the Ikea pilot, the company is making six of its popular products available in virtual form to Welcome to Bloxburg users in the select countries. The digital items include the Stockholm sofa, the Elsystem rug, and the Blahaj stuffed shark.

» READ MORE: Ikea will open a site in Cherry Hill amid plans for smaller stores

The virtual experience can collide with the in-real-life shopping experience, too, if customers scan QR codes hidden around physical stores in these countries. The QR codes unlock extra virtual products, according to Ikea. In Sydney, Roblox users can compete to win real products at in-store events next week.

“This pilot is very much about learning and exploring,” said Parag Parekh, chief digital officer at Ikea Retail. “We’re using it to better understand how digital environments can enrich the Ikea experience, while continuing to stay true to our values and what customers expect from us.”

Ikea was founded in Sweden in 1943, and is currently based in the Netherlands. Its U.S. headquarters in Conshohocken employed more than 800 people as of June. Nationwide, Ikea has more than 50 stores, including in Conshohocken and South Philadelphia.