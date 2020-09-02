Pennsylvania could be getting a new casino, this one close to State College.
Ira M. Lubert, the Philadelphia investor who opened the Valley Forge Casino Resort in 2012 and sold it six years later for $280 million, was declared the winner of an auction for a new mini-casino license, which would allow him to build a scaled-down gambling facility with up to 700 slot machines.
In a sealed bid opened by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, Lubert’s bid of $10,000,101 was declared the winner of the one available license for a Category 4 casino, a so-called mini-casino. A second, runner-up bid was not identified. The minimum bid was $7.5 million.
Lubert named Unionville borough, Centre County, as the center of a 30-mile diameter circle in which he would later identify a specific location for the casino. Within that territory, he could locate a casino in any municipality that did not previously prohibit a Category 4 casino from locating there.
The most likely candidate is the Nittany Mall in College Township, just outside State College, which opted out as a casino location. Lupert, a former Penn State University board chairman and current board member, in 2018 was identified as a member of Nittany Gaming LLC, which had obtained an option to lease a former department store in the Nittany Mall.
Lubert must pay the full $10 million fee by 4 p.m. Friday. The auction does not mean that Lubert is guaranteed to get a license. He still must go through the formal application process, which would include traffic studies and design plans and a public hearing, before the commission issues a license.
Wednesday’s auction for a fifth satellite casino license was made possible when a previous auction winner, Mount Airy Casino Resort, was formally denied a license for a site in Beaver County after failing to obtain financing for the project. The General Assembly passed legislation in May that required the gaming board to conduct the auction.
The legislation called for new auction rules aimed to attract fresh money to the state’s depleted treasury by dramatically expanding the universe of potential bidders for mini-casinos. The new rules allowed any principal investor in one of the state’s casinos to bid on the new license, not just the 13 current casino licensees. Dozens of individuals, already vetted by the state as casino investors, were eligible to bid.
The gaming board lists Lubert as a principal in two casinos. He owns about 3% of Rivers Casino Pittsburgh. He is also still listed as a principal in Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, which he and his partners sold for $280 million in 2018 to Boyd Gaming Corp. of Nevada.
The losing bidder in Wednesday’s auction was not identified, and since its bid came in second, a sealed envelop that contained the location it had identified for its bid was not opened.
Cordish Cos., the Baltimore-based entertainment and real estate firm that is building a full-scale casino-hotel on Packer Avenue next to Philadelphia’s sports stadiums, told PlayPennsylvania.com that it intended to bid for the new mini-casino license.
Lubert is chairman and co-founder of Independence Capital Partners and Lubert Adler Partners.
,