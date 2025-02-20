IRS layoffs include Philadelphia workers

A group of Internal Revenue Service workers in Philadelphia were among those laid off Thursday within the federal agency, which already struggles to answer taxpayer calls in a timely manner, according to a union representative.

Some 6,000 IRS layoffs were expected to start Thursday, according to the New York Times. It’s a continuation of layoffs across the federal government that have focused on probational employees, who generally have been in their current roles for less than a year.

The Trump administration has vowed to shrink the size of federal agencies and has already laid off thousands of workers .

As of noon Thursday, at least seven IRS probationary-status employees in Philadelphia had received notices of their termination, according to Thomas Parise, president of the union chapter that represents some of the IRS workers employed in the city. Roughly 100 employees in the IRS chapter of Parise’s union were hired to their current positions in the last year.

As of midday Thursday, Parise was still working to get a sense of how in his chapter were laid off. At least one other IRS employee in King of Prussia had been laid off on Thursday, he said.

While the full impact of the federal layoffs on Philadelphia’s workforce is still unclear, they have included workers at the Environmental Protection Agency, General Services Administration, the Department of Veterans Affairs, and the U.S. the Department of Agriculture, The Inquirer reported this week .

IRS employees laid off Thursday worked in offices at 30th and Market Streets and 600 Arch Street in Philadelphia.

“To see them excited to carry on government service, and then for them to be treated in this fashion, to be disrespected and treated unfairly, it’s really gut wrenching,” Parise said.

His local, National Treasury Employees Union Chapter 22, represents Eastern Pennsylvania IRS employees including attorneys, revenue agents who conduct audits, and revenue officers. He represents some 500 workers at 11 different posts throughout the region, and 175 of them are employed in Philadelphia.

Amid these layoffs, morale is very low among his members, he noted.

“They don’t know what’s coming because of the lack of communication,” he said. “There’s a lot of worry in regards to what’s going to happen.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.