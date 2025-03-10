These Joann fabrics stores in the Philly area are closing

All Joann stores, including 14 in the Philadelphia region, are closing as the 80-year-old fabric and craft company goes out of business.

The news came two months after Joann filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in a year and about two weeks after the Ohio-based retailer was auctioned off to the financial services company GA Group.

Like many companies, Joann has struggled with flagging consumer demand, as well as inventory issues and competition from the likes of Target, Amazon, and Hobby Lobby.

As the winding-down process begins, going-out-of-business sales of up to 40% are underway at all stores. Joann.com and its app are still functioning, but all purchases must be made in person, the company said in an FAQ on its restructuring website. On Monday, a note on Joann’s website alerted customers that “due to high demand, we can no longer fulfill online orders.”

It was unclear when stores would close for good. Joann executives said in the FAQ that sales would run through the end of May, while supplies last.

“Any dates for store closures or changes to the website and app will be communicated as soon as possible,” they wrote in the FAQ.

The retailer — which had previously said it was closing more than half its 800 stores nationwide — is no longer accepting gift cards or returns.

In a statement last month, Joann executives thanked its customers for their decades of “unwavering support.”

Formerly known as Jo-Ann Fabric and Craft Stores, the chain is well-known among parents, teaches, and other craft- and art-inclined consumers, who shop there for the wide selection of fabric, yarn, school-project necessities, scrapbooking materials, holiday decor, baking and kitchen essentials, and storage supplies.

If customers want to snag discounts on these items before stores close, Joann has the following locations in the Philly region:

Pennsylvania

931 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown 320 Commerce Blvd., Fairless Hills 600 Town Centre Dr. Ste D-108, Glen Mills 45 E. Germantown Pike, Norristown 1200 Welsh Rd., North Wales 11000 Roosevelt Blvd., Philadelphia 351 W. Schuylkill Rd., Pottstown 1465 W. Broad St. #20, Quakertown 400 S. State Rd., Springfield 397 Easton Rd., Warrington 153 Swedesford Rd., Wayne

New Jersey