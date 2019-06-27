The county’s 2.6 percent unemployment rate is the lowest in the state, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Montgomery County’s rate is 2.9 percent and Bucks County’s is 3.2 percent. The 759-square-mile Chester County has more than 500,000 people, who are 87 percent white, according to the September 2018 census. The median household income is $96,656 and only 3.6 percent of the population lives below the poverty level.