The company is run by 15 volunteers who have part-time jobs. It has produced about 25 projects since its inception — 10 for which it has been paid $2,000 to $10,000 in addition to 15 in-house or pro bono jobs. Among them: a mobile game that helps entrepreneurs learn about themselves, which debuted at Philly Tech Week in May and an animated campaign video created for former city council at-large candidate Eryn Santamoor. It had roughly $15,000 in revenue in 2018, but is on track to nearly double that amount by July, Madehdou said.