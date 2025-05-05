Philly law firm is closing after 40 years

A law firm in Philadelphia is closing after 40 years.

Lavin, Cedrone, Graver, Boyd & DiSipio will stop accepting new clients in June and wind down operations this year, according to a layoff notice filed in Pennsylvania.

The firm has an office in Philadelphia at 190 N. Independence Mall West, as well as in Mount Laurel and New York. Most of the firm’s employees — 49 out of 59 — were based in the Philadelphia office.

Managing shareholder Basil A. DiSipio said the firm turns 40 this year, and it‘s “time to move on.” The firm’s office leases are up in June, he said in an interview.

Five employees have chosen to retire, and 48 have already found jobs in Philadelphia, according to the layoff notice issued by DiSipio. Others are seeking different jobs or returning to school.

“We are pleased that everyone appears to have ‘landed on their feet,’” DiSipio wrote in the layoff notice.

He noted that the firm’s lawyers will join two separate existing law firms but declined to share what firms. He says the firms have larger platforms with offices in several cities.

“It just gives us [the] opportunity to expand our representation of existing clients,” said DiSipio.

Lavin, Cedrone, Graver, Boyd & DiSipio is a litigation firm that does work in the automobile industry and takes on toxic torts and consumer fraud cases, according to its website.