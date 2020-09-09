James D. Schultz, a former senior associate White House counsel, has joined Holland & Knight’s Philadelphia office as a partner in its public policy and regulation practice who will also lead a government advocacy group in the Northeastern U.S., the law firm announced Wednesday.
Schultz, 48, comes from Cozen, O’Connor, where he was chairman of the government and regulatory practice group for the city-based firm. Holland & Knight, headquartered in Miami and has more than two dozen offices across the nation, has been building up its presence in Philadelphia and the region.
“Jim is an important addition [who] will help us continue to grow our ability to represent clients in a number of strategic markets,” said Steven Sonberg, Holland & Knight managing partner.
Earlier, Schultz worked in the office of the White House counsel during the first year of the Trump administration. advised the president and staff on government contracting, procurement transportation and infrastructure. He also helped select nominees for seats on federal district courts and courts of appeals, and advised White House staff on complying with ethics laws.
“Holland & Knight is one of the top law firms in the country, with a strong bipartisan bench of lawyers and public policy professionals,” Schultz said in a statement. “I’m delighted to join such an impressive team.”
Rich Gold, the leader of the firm’s public policy and regulatory practice, said Schultz will expand its “state capitals practice” in Pennsylvania and throughout the Northeast, while continuing to represent clients in Washington.
From 2011 through 2014, Schultz was general Commonwealth counsel under Republican Gov. Tom Corbett, managing an organization of 500 lawyers representing the agencies of state government.