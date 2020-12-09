For the second time in two years, the Delaware River Basin Commission on Wednesday approved a plan to build a 1,300-foot-long pier to load tankers at the former DuPont Repauno Works in New Jersey, despite objections from environmentalists who say the facility will accelerate fracking of Pennsylvania shale gas wells.
The DRBC approved an application by Delaware River Partners LLC to build a second wharf on the property, where it is developing the Gibbstown Logistics Center to receive and export several commodities including fuels, automobiles, and bulk cargo. The DRBC’s vote was 4-0, with one abstention.
Most of the objections focused on the owner’s plan to use the wharf to export liquefied natural gas manufactured in northern Pennsylvania and transported to the site by trucks or trains. Environmentalists campaigned vigorously to stop the project, and barraged the governors of four states represented on the commission with petitions that said the project would worsen climate change and attract 100-car trains carrying dangerous LNG across Philadelphia.
“We are scandalized by the approval of this,” said Tracy Carluccio, deputy director of the Delaware Riverkeeper Network, which has led opposition to the plan. She characterized the vote as a “deadly blow” to the Delaware River, and vowed to file an appeal in federal court.
The commission, an interstate agency whose job is to manage and protect the Delaware River, said the broader issues of climate change and gas development were beyond the scope of its review, which was based upon whether construction of a multi-use seaport complied with the commission’s long-term development plan along the river.
A hearing examiner and the staff of the DRBC had recommended approving permits to dredge the river and to build a pier for the $450 million private port, which is being built on the site of a former DuPont dynamite factory in Greenwich Township. The DuPont facility shut down more than two decades ago, and local officials and labor unions had supported the port as a major economic development project.
The DRBC in 2017 approved construction of the first dock on the site, and the commission last year voted unanimously to approve the larger second wharf, which will allow larger ships to berth at the site. The second dock also received permits from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
But the Delaware Riverkeeper Network said last year’s process did not allow sufficient public input, so the DRBC put its decision on hold and ordered a more thorough review in 2020, including an eight-day hearing in May where 13 expert witnesses appeared.
The hearing officer, John B. Kelly in July released a 102-page report in which he recommended the commission reaffirm its previous approval for the project. He said restrictions on construction ensured that its impact on water quality and aquatic life “will be localized and transitory.”
The commission’s staff said its review was limited, and said that safety concerns about the transportation of LNG by rail or truck were regulated by other agencies. “The commission does not review or approve the cargo that moves through a marine terminal,” the DRBC staff said in a recommendation last year.
The Natural Resources Defense Council last week filed a last-minute request to the commission to delay a vote, saying the project was not in compliance with agreements to limit the discharge of toxic polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) left on the site. The issue of PCB contaminations from construction of the port, and dredging for the new wharf, will likely
The commission’s vote on Wednesday was 4-0, with yes votes from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which represents the federal government. Kenneth Kosinksi, the New York State representative, abstained after New York’s motion to delay the vote failed. Kosinski said that the project’s impact on climate change, and its impact on water quality, needed more study.
Gov. Phil Murphy, in an interview with Politico on Tuesday, sent a mixed message that he opposed an LNG facility, but said “port infrastructure is desperately needed in our state, especially to support, at least as an alternative, if not to support directly, the offshore wind industry.” One potential use of the Gibbstown port is to serve as a staging area for offshore wind developers.
Jeffrey L. Hoffman, a New Jersey official who represented Murphy at Wednesday’s DRBC meeting, said the state’s vote in favor of the project “is a narrow one.”
New Fortress Energy, a company affiliated with the developers of the Gibbstown Logistics Center, is behind a plan to manufacture LNG at a proposed facility in Wyalusing, Pa., northwest of Scranton, and ship the flammable liquid by road or by rail to Gibbstown. There, it would be loaded directly onto ships and either exported overseas or barged to domestic customers.
New Fortress has not disclosed potential routes for the LNG, but transportation experts and environmentalists say the most likely rail route would follow Norfolk Southern rail lines from Wyalusing through Allentown, Reading, and then move along the Schuylkill before traversing North Philadelphia and then crossing the Delair Bridge into Pennsauken.
In its filings for a rail permit, New Fortress said it would move several 100-car trains of LNG a day to Gibbstown to continuously fill waiting vessels, or up to 700 tractor-trailer trucks a day. The most direct highway route would follow I-476 through Philadelphia’s suburbs and then crossing the Commodore Barry Bridge into New Jersey.
The DRBC’s meeting Wednesday was conducted via teleconference because of COVID restrictions, providing spectators with a means to communicate with the commissioners in real time through the chat function. As the proposed resolution was read and then voted on, the public comments in pop-up balloons changed quickly from pleas to vote no, to silent capitalized denunciations of the commission’s action.