Middletown Township welcomes first full-service hotel ahead of major tourism events in Delco

On a frigid Tuesday morning, stakeholders from across Delaware County toasted Champagne and popped mini pastries under the roof of Middletown Township’s new Hilton Garden Inn.

“We may be the only Hilton Garden Inn in the world that serves Wawa coffee and drinks it all the time,” quipped hotel owner Patrick J. Burns, standing before a sea of family members, hotel staffers, business associates, and elected officials.

The 107-room, 67,000-square-foot Hilton, located off of Baltimore Pike at the former Franklin Mint site, is open and welcoming guests. It’s the forty-second hotel in Delaware County and first full service hotel in Middletown Township.

The hotel features app-to-room device integration, mobile key and contactless check-in, meeting and banquet spaces, an outdoor patio with fire pits, a fitness center, and the Garden Grill, a restaurant serving “American cuisine with local flair” that will be open to the public.

The hotel is long-awaited, borne from a yearslong planning process and delayed by pandemic-era construction slowdowns. On Tuesday, attendees expressed gratitude that what was once an economic dream for the township was finally becoming reality.

The Hilton marks an important expansion of the collar county’s tourism economy, according to Delaware County’s major economic stakeholders. And as far as tourism in Delco, they say, it’s only up from here.

Delaware County hosted 4.5 million visitors in 2024, according to Steve Bryne, executive director Visit Delco. Those visitors spent $860 million, generated $1.2 billion in economic impact, and sustained 13,000 jobs. In 2025, the county is on track to sell more than one million hotel room nights for the first time in its history.

Representatives from the Hilton say it created 200 construction jobs and 40 new hospitality jobs.

Bryne said tourism to Delaware County is a “combination of everything.” The county doesn’t have one major anchor (like Longwood Gardens in Chester County, for example). Rather, it’s home to 12 colleges and universities, major corporate employers like Wawa, and sports complexes like IceWorks and Subaru Park, home of the Philadelphia Union. That means regular tournaments, business conferences, parents weekends, homecomings, and graduations — events that, as a collective, help power the county’s economy.

Already, Penn State Brandywine, located down the road, has named the Hilton Garden Inn its host hotel.

Delaware County also gets spillover from visitors to Philadelphia, especially those who want proximity to Philadelphia International Airport.

The hotel is a property of Metro Philly Management, owned by Burns. Burns’ management company also owns the Courtyard by Marriott in Springfield, the Fairfield Inn & Suites in Broomall, and the Springfield Country Club, as well as numerous grocery stores and restaurants.

Stakeholders lauded the hotel’s location in a central, and rapidly developing, part of Middletown Township.

The former Franklin Mint complex, now home to the Hilton, has been a hotbed of development in Middletown Township since the mint shuttered in 2004. Two newer housing developments — Pond’s Edge and Franklin Station — have added over 450 units of housing to the site. Middletown Township outpaced its neighbors — Media, Nether Providence, and Upper Providence — in population growth in 2024.

“Middletown Township is such a vital corridor of Delaware County,” Burns said.

The hotel’s opening coincides with major events coming to the region in the coming months: semiquincentennial celebrations in Philadelphia and in Delco, the FIFA World Cup, the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, and the MLB All-Star Game. For the PGA Championship alone, Delaware County is expecting 200,000 visitors and $125 million in economic impact.

