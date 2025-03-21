New weekend bus route drops off travelers at Longwood Gardens

Philadelphians looking to visit Longwood Gardens now have a new way to get there.

Starting on March 29, travelers can hop on a bus from the Market-Frankford Line Spring Garden Street Station or from Franklin Mall (formerly known as Philadelphia Mills) and be dropped off at Longwood Gardens in Chester County. The route also connects to New York.

OurBus, which is offering the new bus service, was founded in 2016 and is based in New York City. The business doesn’t own the buses, but contracts out services to independent owners and operators of the vehicles.

“We started this route because we know that over 1 million visitors go to Longwood Gardens annually, but there is no way to get there without a car,” said Axel Hellman, cofounder of OurBus, via email on Friday. “We want people to be able to access this beautiful destination without having to drive.”

A round-trip ticket costs $54 from Philadelphia, but the company is currently offering a promotion through April that brings the price down to $30. The cost does not include admittance to Longwood Gardens.

The bus picks up passengers first in New York City at 9:30 a.m., then at Franklin Mall at 11 a.m., and finally Spring Garden Street at 11:35 a.m. before arriving at Longwood Gardens around 12:30 p.m. The return bus is scheduled to leave Longwood Gardens at 5:45 p.m.

Buses are currently available on Saturdays and Sundays between March 29 and June 1, 2025. The route will be offered through the end of the year, and more dates will be available by mid-April. The service will start with one bus operating on each weekend day, but there are plans to monitor bookings and add more to meet demand, Hellman says.

Passengers are required to book and pay for their tickets online at the OurBus website or use the company’s app.

Longwood Gardens advises visitors to book their entrance to the gardens online in advance of their arrival.

“While we are not affiliated with OurBus, we are pleased that guests who would like to visit will have yet another option to travel to our Gardens,” said Jourdan Cole, a spokesperson for Longwood Gardens.

Longwood Gardens recently underwent a $250 million renovation that expanded attractions and included new buildings and a restaurant.

Through March 27, Longwood Gardens is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except Tuesday.

Those interested in visiting should consult the Longwood Gardens website for additional schedule information for the rest of the year as hours adjust seasonally.