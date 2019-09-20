Three Mile Island (TMI) nuclear power plant complex in Middletown, PA, September 5, 2017. TMI reactor 1 (right), with its two cooling towers, is still operational, while TMI reactor 2 and its cooling towers is still shut down after the partial nuclear meltdown accident in 1979. The owner of the plant, Exelon Corp., has annouced plans to close the site in 2019 unless the state provides some sort of subsidy. CLEM MURRAY / Staff Photographer