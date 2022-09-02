Pennsylvania American Water has lifted an advisory in several communities in Chester and Lancaster Counties to boil their tap water after a water main break Tuesday in Parkesburg Borough put the system at risk of contamination.

The notice applies to about 300 customers in Parkesburg Borough and some customers in parts of Atglen Borough in Chester County and Bart Township, Lancaster County.

Pennsylvania American, a subsidiary of American Water Works Co. Inc. of Camden, said Thursday night it was no longer necessary for customers to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food

The company issued the boil-water notice on Tuesday after a water main break caused a loss of positive water pressure, which “is a signal of the existence of conditions that could allow contamination to enter the distribution system through back-flow by back pressure or back siphonage.”

Under state regulations, the company was required to collect and analyze water for bacteria. Two consecutive days of “clean” test results are required before the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will allow the advisory to be lifted.

Pennsylvania American said that acceptable test results were obtained Wednesday and Thursday, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection authorized lifting the advisory.