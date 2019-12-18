State regulators on Wednesday fined a Philadelphia casino $62,500 for failing to prevent underage patrons from sneaking into the casino and gambling. In one instance, an underage patron consumed alcohol and enrolled in the casino’s loyalty program.
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board on Wednesday approved a consent agreement with Sugarhouse HSP Gaming, L.P., operator of Rivers Casino Philadelphia, following several incidents in which three individuals under the age of 21 accessed the gaming floor:
- A 20-year-old female was stopped at the casino entrance in February 2018 for using fraudulent identification. After reviewing casino security video, it was discovered that she had gained access to the gaming floor on four separate days and wagered at slot machines, table games and was served alcohol. She also obtained a casino loyalty card, which gave her greater access to gaming services.
- A 20-year-old male entered the casino in October 2018 — security guards did not ask for identification — and wagered at slot machines before he snatched a slot machines voucher valued at $69.50 from another patron, and fled the casino. He was arrested and convicted in March of robbery.
- A 20-year-old male entered the casino in February 2019, ignored by security guards who were talking to each other, and wagered at table games for eight hours before he was challenged by a supervisor. He was carrying fraudulent identification.
The three patrons were formally evicted from the casino, and casino security personnel were disciplined, according to the consent agreement. Rivers Casino Philadelphia is owned by by Rush Street Gaming.