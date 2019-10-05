Even though you’ve assumed almost all responsibility for feeding it, walking it, grooming it, and cleaning up its messes, you’re glad your kids (liars) talked you into getting a pet (or three). We love our pets and, as with any member of the family, want them to get great health care. Given all the other sacrifices we make for the critters, however, we’d prefer not to put up with unnecessary inconvenience, unpleasantness, and cost to get that care.