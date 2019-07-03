Only five days after the refinery suffered a devastating fire, PES abruptly notified its 1,100-member workforce on June 26 that it would shut down the East Coast’s largest refining complex on July 12. About 150 salaried workers were let go effective Monday, but much of the workforce was to remain on the payroll until July 12 to shut down the plant, which can process 335,000 barrels of crude oil a day.