Oh rats! See where Philly’s rodent problem ranks among U.S. cities.

Remy, the cartoon rat from the movie Ratatouille, dined on the scraps of delectable Parisian foods. And according to a new listing from pest-control company Orkin, many of Remy’s relatives are dining on cheesesteaks and hoagies.

Philadelphia ranked the sixth most popular city for rats in the country, based on a list that examined the amount of new rodent-control treatments performed in homes or commercial spaces between Sept. 1, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2023. No local rats could be reached for comment.

The top 10 U.S. cities for rat infestation are:

Chicago Los Angeles New York Washington, D.C. San Francisco Philadelphia Baltimore Denver Detroit Cleveland-Akron

Philadelphia’s ranking didn’t change compared to last year.

According to 2019 Census data, released in 2021, the Philadelphia metropolitan area ranked as having the highest percentage of residents who saw rodents in their homes during a one-year period among the 15 most populated areas of the country. Almost 19% of housing units reported seeing rodents in the Philadelphia metropolitan area during that time, compared to the national average of around 12%. (Boston’s percentage was statistically tied with Philadelphia.)

New York City’s ranking on Orkin’s yearly list fell from second place to third this year. The change comes as the city appointed its first citywide director of rodent mitigation in April, commonly referred to as the “Rat Czar.” New Yorkers can also search their home on a digital rat map maintained by the city that depicts rat activity according to inspections by the health department.

Los Angeles rose to second place from third last year in the Orkin listing, and Chicago came in first place, “defending” its position for the ninth year in a row.

As the weather begins to cool, rodents head indoors typically between October and February, according to Orkin. During the fall, around 21 million homes across the country experience a visit from a rodent, which can chew through electrical wires, gas lines, and water pipes, says the company.

Beyond the unpleasantness of living with a rodent that can eat your food or keep you up at night scratching your walls, they can also transmit diseases to humans.

Orkin provides guidance on how to know if you have a rodent problem at home and what you can do to prevent one.

How to know if you have a rodent problem

There are many signs that a rodent might be living in your home. Look for rodent droppings in your kitchen pantries, as well as any gnaw marks they might leave behind as they chew through materials. Rodents like to make nests, so look for any small piles of cardboard, cotton, and other paper products in dark areas of your home. Signs of grease or dirt markings along floorboards or walls could also be an indicator of a rodent traveling between its nest and a food supply. The noise of rats running around walls is also a sign of rodent activity in your home.

How to keep rodents out of your home