In a surprise move, the Philadelphia school board has rejected a proposal backed by Mayor Jim Kenney to extend an important tax break to the largest development project in the city, a former South Philadelphia refinery site that is set to be rebuilt into a massive logistics hub.
The school board on Thursday night failed to muster the five votes needed to approve the Keystone Opportunity Zone designation, which three progressives on the school board opposed. Businesses in Keystone Opportunity Zones pay little to no state and local business taxes through an assortment of tax credits, tax waivers, and tax abatements.
Hilco Redevelopment Partners, a Chicago firm that bought the 1,300-acre Philadelphia Energy Solutions site out of bankruptcy in June for $225.5 million, had pressed the city to approve an extension of the property’s Keystone Opportunity Zone (KOZ) status, which was granted in 2014 and was set to expire in 2023.
Hilco has said the tax breaks are important to its project, which will require hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up environmentally before the property can be rebuilt.
Kevin Lessard, a spokesman for the city’s commerce department, said the Kenney administration was disappointed with the school board’s vote, but intended to try again after having conversations with board members to try to address their concerns.
“We remain confident that Hilco’s plans represent an unprecedented opportunity to revitalize one of the largest and most important parcels in the city of Philadelphia, and we concur with the firm’s assessment that this Keystone Opportunity Zone designation is necessary to achieving their long-term plan, including hundreds of millions of dollars in investment and tens of thousands of jobs for Philadelphia residents,” Lessard said in an email on Friday.
Mayor Kenney, who appoints school board members, and Councilman Kenyatta Johnson, whose district includes the property, had asked the school board to approve the KOZ status. The school board’s approval is required since the KOZ designation potentially impacts its revenue stream. Hilco has promised to pay a $1.25 million annual payment to the Philadelphia School District in lieu of school taxes.
At Thursday’s meeting, students and teachers said they doubted that Hilco would faithfully clean up the site, and decried tax breaks in general. Neighborhood and environmental activists around the former refinery site have previously decried extending tax breaks to the project.
Board president Joyce Wilkerson, who supported the designation, reminded the board that its primary responsibility was education, and said she trusted the city to vet issues like the Keystone Opportunity Zone.
But board members Ameen Akbar, Mallory Fix Lopez and Angela McIver voted against Hilco. McIver cited Inquirer reporting about Hilco’s previous projects, including its role in the redevelopment of a former steel mill near Baltimore into a warehouse hub similar to what it envisions for South Philadelphia.
”This is not a good partner,” McIver said. “This is not a good deal.”
The city’s acting city commerce director, Sylvie Gallier Howard, and a Hilco representative presented the case for the KOZ, but it was not enough. The measure failed to get the required five votes, with four votes in favor, and three opposed. A potential swing vote, board member Lee Huang, who is president of Econsult Solutions, abstained from voting because his firm has been hired by Hilco as a consultant.
The Inquirer Friday morning requested a response from Hilco representatives.
With one of the board seats vacant, Hilco’s supporters could make another attempt to get the five votes needed for the KOZ designation once a full complement of nine board members is in place.
Hilco says it intends to redevelop the site into a “state-of-the-art, multimodal industrial park with ancillary rail infrastructure, energy infrastructure, marine capabilities and commercial uses.”
Hilco previously said the project to demolish and rebuild the site will create 8,000 union construction jobs and 10,000 permanent jobs. Ahead of the school board vote, Hilco on Tuesday boosted those numbers, saying a new economic impact study conducted by Econsult estimated the project would generate 19,000 full-time permanent direct and indirect jobs and deliver an annual economic impact of about $3 billion to the region at full build-out, after about a decade. It will also generate 13,000 construction jobs.
Keystone Opportunity Zones are abandoned, unused and underused areas the state says would benefit from additional investment. The city’s commerce department lists about has designated about 500 individual properties as KOZs.