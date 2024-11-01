PHL is upgrading parking with valet service and online booking

Philadelphia International Airport travelers are getting more parking options, including the ability to plan ahead.

The airport is launching a valet parking service on Nov. 18, and this week opened an online reservation portal where travelers can book and pay for parking spots.

“For the first time, travelers can secure their on-site parking prior to arriving at PHL, guaranteeing availability,” said Kate Sullivan, chief commercial officer for the airport.

As of Oct. 31, travelers can use the portal to book a spot in the Economy Lot, which costs no more than $15 a day and includes a shuttle service that runs every 15 minutes between the lot and the terminals. The lot has a capacity of over 4,000 vehicles.

Another option, expected to launch in early 2025, will allow customers to reserve parking spots in the airport’s onsite garages within a five-minute walk of their terminal. Those garages have capacity for over 10,000 vehicles.

How does the valet system work?

For valet service, travelers can book online ahead of time, or drop off their car without a reservation. The service costs $50 minimum a day when booked online.

Customers will be able to drop off their cars at kiosks on the departure roadway at terminals A-East, B/C or E. Valets will park their cars in garages E and F.

Upon their return, travelers will text the valet, and their car will be driven to their terminal’s baggage claim for pick-up. In the future, the program expects to also include add-ons such as a car-washing service.

The Philadelphia Parking Authority, the parking operator at the airport, is contracting a vendor for the valet services, which will have about 20 people on-site, according to airport spokesperson Heather Redfern.

The new parking features at PHL come as the airport is in the midst of other upgrades. A bathroom renovation project is expected to be complete by 2028, and the airport also recently received federal funds towards sustainability improvements in Terminals D and E. American Airlines is also set to open two lounges at the airport in 2025, and a Chase Sapphire lounge is also forthcoming.