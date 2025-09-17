As PHL ranks last in airport satisfaction again, CEO says ‘We look our age’

Philadelphia International Airport’s aging infrastructure has once again landed it at the bottom of the pack in a national customer satisfaction ranking.

While airport officials on Wednesday celebrated recent improvements, such as new bathrooms and dining options, they acknowledged that PHL has significant shortfalls and has been working on improvements ahead of Philadelphia’s big tourism year in 2026.

PHL came in last among similarly sized airports in J.D. Power’s traveler satisfaction survey released on Wednesday. It’s the fifth year in a row that PHL has earned that distinction, among 27 airports that see between 10 million and 32.9 million passengers a year.

As the survey results were released by J.D. Power on Wednesday, city officials gathered with airport and airline leaders to share updates and unveil a new airport logo at the second State of the Airport address held at the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

“PHL turned 85 this year, and admittedly in some places, we look our age,” said Atif Saeed, CEO of the city’s department of aviation. “It is one of the reasons that despite many innovations, we don’t rank high on J.D. Power’s annual listing.”

John Wayne Airport in California ranked first in the category, with Tampa International Airport coming in second, and Dallas Love Field in third place.

Michael Taylor of J.D. Power said, “The biggest issue with Philadelphia is simply that it is an old airport, and it’s in desperate need of renovation.”

Some of the airport’s holding areas — where travelers wait to board airplanes — are “just tremendously small,” said Taylor, adding that they are not designed for the number of passengers getting on planes now versus 40 to 50 years ago.

Taylor said he generally shies away from suggesting to airports that they need a new building because that kind of investment requires billions of dollars. But, he says, that’s what’s needed at PHL.

“They’ve got their money’s worth out of the buildings they’ve had,” Taylor said. “You cannot make a silk purse out of a sow’s ear, and you cannot make a great airport out of a very old set of buildings – for the most part,” said Taylor.

What is the airport doing well?

The airport is doing some things well, according to Taylor, and Saeed took the opportunity on Wednesday to highlight some recent projects at PHL.

One strength is its food, beverage, and retail options, said Taylor.

The annual North America Airport Satisfaction Study considers “ease of travel” through the airport; food, beverage and retail options; travelers’ trust in the airport; perception of terminal facilities and airport staff; and the experience arriving to and departing the airport. More than 30,000 travelers were surveyed this year.

While its ranking was unchanged, PHL’s total score improved by 29 points this year, which Saeed said is “a testament to the work we are doing.”

He pointed to eight new restrooms opened in the past year, as part of an airport-wide renovation project, new exit doors in Terminal D, new lounges and food and beverage options including a Middle Child location, as well as a customer service training program.

“While we are pleased with our score increase, we are still last in the rankings and have much work to do,” said Saeed.

“The age of our infrastructure challenges our ability to significantly move up in the rankings. Our ’newest’ terminal is over 20 years old, and the others are at least 30 years older,” he said. ”We will continue to work with our stakeholders to enhance our existing facilities and develop a long-term plan for future success.”

The airport has prioritized some projects to prepare for 2026, when the city is expected to receive an influx of visitors. They include upgrading SEPTA Regional Rail platforms, “refreshing” seating as well as carpets in passenger waiting areas, new landscaping, and updated roadway signage.

“2026 is top of mind for everyone, and the excitement has already begun,” Saeed said Wednesday. While he says it will be a big year for Philadelphia, he’s most excited about what comes afterward.

“What do we do with this opportunity, and how it shapes our next 250 years?”