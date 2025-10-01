United Club Lounge at Philly airport shut down temporarily by health department

The United Club Lounge at Philadelphia International Airport was shut down by the city health department Monday. It remained closed Wednesday as the airline said it worked to address a fly infestation and other “shortcomings” identified by inspectors.

The members-only lounge in Terminal C was hit with several violations, according to the inspection report.

The health department found a “fly infestation” in the men’s room, flies near the bar, broken hand sanitizer and dish detergent dispensers, and no hot water at a sink in the food prep area. In addition, no one working on-site had the required food safety certificate, which is issued by the city and required of at least one employee at all times.

“Due to imminent health hazards observed during this inspection, the establishment has been issued a Cease Operations Order and must discontinue food operations immediately,” inspectors wrote in the report.

The lounge must cease operations for at least 48 hours, fix the issues, pay a fee, and be reinspected before it can reopen.

United Airlines employees “look forward to reopening the club soon,” the company said Wednesday in an unsigned statement. Any United Club member who is unable to use the lounge during this time can receive a $25 voucher at the airport.

Monday’s inspection was a follow-up to a July visit, in which inspectors found the lounge “not in satisfactory compliance,” said Philadelphia Health Department spokesperson James Garrow.

“Corrective action is required to eliminate these violations,” read the July 1 report. “Compliance status will be assessed upon reinspection.”

The lounge has been inspected five times since April 2024, logging several repeat violations, according to city records.

The United Club lounge advertises free food and drinks, comfy chairs, and an abundance of outlets for United Club members and one-day pass-holders, who can use the space within three hours of a flight. Memberships start at $750 or 94,000 miles, while one-time passes are $59 per person.