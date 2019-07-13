Amazon Prime Day, the company’s annual sale slashing prices for more than a million deals, begins Monday and will last for two days this year.
These Christmas-like deals in July have become an industry-wide sales event, similar to holiday sales like Black Friday. Amazon launched Prime Day on July 15, 2015, on the e-commerce giant’s 20th birthday, and it has expanded from 24 hours in nine countries to this year’s 48 hour event across 18 countries.
To compete, other U.S. retailers are announcing their own sales.
This year, Target announced Deal Days, calling it the retailer’s “biggest sale of the summer" on the same days as Prime Day. Macy’s “Black Friday in July” ends this Sunday. Online marketplace eBay announced a “Crash Sale” for Monday, saying it will include “eBay’s hottest deals offered during prime summer shopping season – with even better deals if Amazon crashes again.” Last year, Amazon’s website crashed during Prime Day.
“With the back-to-school shopping season starting with Prime Day, all retailers have an opportunity to capture early sales by participating in Prime-related promotions,” Michelle Skupin, RetailMeNot’s senior director for marketing and communications said in a news release. “Over the last few years, RetailMeNot data has shown an increase across the board in participating retailers, and consumers are ready to take advantage of the deals.”
More than 250 retailers are expected to take part in Prime Day sales, up from seven in 2015, RetailMeNot estimates. Retailers are also more likely to market sales to online shopping than in-store this year. Parents plan to shop at an average of 11 retailers during the Prime Day sales, according to RetailMeNot.
Though Amazon does not disclose revenue generated from Prime Day, Coresight Research estimates sales will reach $5.8 billion globally this year, up from the estimated $3.9 billion from last year’s 36-hour event. The U.S. market will account for about 62 percent of this year’s sales, Coresight Research estimates. Last year, Coresight Research found that the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker was the best-selling product in the U.S.
Amazon Prime members can get deals in person at Whole Foods Market, Amazon Books, or Amazon’s Treasure Truck. Throughout the event, Amazon will launch new deals on its website as often as every 5 minutes, the company said, to get shoppers returning to the site multiple times.
Prime members will have access to exclusive deals, like access to preorder Lady Gaga’s HAUS Laboratories beauty collection, including a liquid shimmer powder, lip liner, and lip gloss.
“I’m so pleased to be pre-launching HAUS Laboratories on Prime Day with Amazon,” Lady Gaga said in an Amazon news release. “I only like to work with good people and companies, and this partnership with Amazon felt really right. Amazon can help us make HAUS Laboratories accessible on a global scale so we can empower everyone to be the artist of their own identity.”
Below is a preview from Amazon of Prime Day deals for members. See all announced deals here.
Whole Foods Market
Amazon Prime members who spend $10 at Whole Foods or on Prime Now will get a $10 credit to use on Prime Day, available until July 16.
AmazonFresh
New Amazon Fresh customers can get $15 off their first order of $35 or more and Prime members shopping here can save up to 50 percent, with $0.25 deals on Sabra Hummus, Cheetos, Double Stuf Oreos, and others.
Treasure Truck
Amazon’s treasure truck, a mobile store, will be in select cities and customers can save more than 20 percent on upcoming offers, like Ecovacs Robotic Vacuum and Lenovo Smart Tablet. If interested in whether a treasure truck will be parking near you, sign up for notifications at amazon.com/treasuretruck.
Amazon.com
Save $25 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote: $14.99
Save $50 on Fire TV Cube: $69.99
Save $50 on Echo: $49.99
Save up to 50 percent on select Sony LED Smart TVs
Save $120 on Portal from Facebook with Alexa Built-in: $79
Save up to 40 percent on select Under Armour clothing, shoes, and accessories
Save up to 30 percent on select active wear from Champion, Spalding, and other brands
Save up to 30 percent on select Ashley mattresses and furniture
Save on Dyson vacuums and air purifiers
Save up to 30 percent on select outdoor toys including NERF, Radio Flyer, and water tables from Step 2
Save 20 percent on Skip Hop baby products