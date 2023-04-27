Here’s where you can still use you Bed Bath & Beyond coupons

Unsure what to do with the stacks of Bed Bath & Beyond coupons you’ve accumulated over the years?

While you can no longer use them at Bed Bath & Beyond stores during the company’s final days, other retailers have announced that they will accept the coupons, for a limited time and with some caveats.

Here are some places in the Philadelphia region where you can use Bed Bath & Beyond coupons:

Big Lots

The deal: If you bring a Bed Bath & Beyond coupon to Big Lots, store associates will give you 20% off an order of $50 of more, a spokesperson said.

The deadline: Through May 7

Where you can redeem:

Big Lots in Aston: 3472 Concord Rd., Aston, Pa. 19014 Big Lots in Cherry Hill: 949 Church Rd., Cherry Hill, N.J. 08002 Big Lots in Clifton Heights: 713 E Baltimore Ave., Clifton Heights, Pa. 19018 Big Lots in Exton: 201 W Lincoln Hwy., Exton, Pa. 19341 Big Lots in Fairless Hills: 500 Lincoln Hwy. #4, Fairless Hills, Pa. 19030 Big Lots in Glassboro: 811 N. Delsea Dr., Glassboro, N.J. 08028 Big Lots in Kennett Square: 345 Scarlet Rd. #22, Kennett Square, Pa. 19348 Big Lots in Lansdale: 648 E Main St., Lansdale, Pa. 19446 Big Lots in Norristown: 2644 Dekalb Pike, Norristown, Pa. 19401 Big Lots in Northeast Philadelphia: 199 Franklin Mills Blvd., Philadelphia, Pa. 19154 Big Lots in Somerton, Northeast Philadelphia: 15501 Bustleton Ave., Philadelphia, Pa. 19116 Big Lots in Phoenixville: 270 Schuylkill Rd., Phoenixville, Pa. 19460 Big Lots in Sicklerville: 465 Berlin - Cross Keys Rd., Sicklerville, N.J. 08081 Big Lots in West Deptford: 1075 Mantua Pike, West Deptford, N.J. 08096

Boscov’s

The deal: If you bring a mailed Bed Bath & Beyond to Boscov’s, you can get $10 off any one purchase of $50 or more.

The deadline: Through May 31

Where you can redeem:

Boscov’s in the Coventry Mall: 351 W Schuylkill Rd., Pottstown, Pa. 19465 Boscov’s in the Deptford Mall: 1750 Deptford Center Rd., Deptford, N.J. 08096 Boscov’s in Exton Square: 126 Exton Square Mall, Exton, Pa. 19341 Boscov’s in Media: 1067 W Baltimore Pike, Media, Pa. 19063 Boscov’s in the Neshaminy Mall: 200 Neshaminy Mall Dr., Bensalem, Pa. 19020 Boscov’s in the Plymouth Meeting Mall: 500 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. 19462 Boscov’s in Voorhees: 6001 Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees Township, N.J. 08043

The Container Store

The deal: You can get 20% off any single item if you “bring a competitor’s blue coupon.”

The deadline: Through May 31

Where you can redeem: