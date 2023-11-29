These new Center City stores are now open in time for the holidays

Heading out for a day of holiday shopping in Center City?

Expect to encounter not only festive sights and pretty new restaurants, but also a smattering of new stores that opened this fall. The additions include four new retailers inside the Fashion District, shops that offer everything from women’s clothes to phone accessories to baby apparel.

The list doesn’t include the more than 120 vendors that shoppers can peruse at the Christmas Village, which is set up around City Hall until Dec. 23.

Here’s what’s new in Center City.

Carter’s Clearance

This location of the popular children’s clothing brand only sells clearance items. Here, shoppers can pick up an outfit for a baby or child on their list for 70% off.

The store is on the Fashion District’s concourse, next to Skechers and two doors down from the 11th Street SEPTA Station entrance.

📞 267-792-3088 🌐 carters.com 🕑 Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.

The Fix

As its name suggests, The Fix is the spot for getting phones, computers, tablets, and other electronics repaired. The store also sells phone cases, screen protectors, wireless chargers, and other gadgets. This is the New Jersey-based company’s first Pennsylvania location. It also has an outpost at the Deptford Mall.

The new store is on the Fashion District’s concourse, next to Lids and near Burlington.

📞973-905-0895 🌐 thefixsolutions.com 🕑 Monday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.

Got the Look

This store sells women’s clothes, including outerwear, jeans, dresses, shoes, and loungewear. The company prides itself on being an affordable option for consumers. Some regularly priced items are under $20, and it also offers weekly deals.

The company’s eighth location in the region is on the Fashion District’s concourse across from City Winery.

📞267-319-1411 🌐 gotthelook.com 🕑 Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.

Hi Style Boutique

Shoppers looking for women’s formal wear can check out this new shop, which sells prom and graduation gowns, as well as other special-occasion outfits.

The store is on the Fashion District’s concourse between The Fix and Got the Look and near Burlington.

📞 215-629-0787 🌐 fashiondistrictphiladelphia.com/Directory/Details/845859 🕑 Monday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.

JAMES by Jimmy DeLaurentis

Luxury gifts can be found at this location, which the Philadelphia Business Journal reports is the Philadelphia native’s flagship store for his private label.

The store also serves as an interior design studio and a showroom for the creator’s high-end furniture. Pet sofas start around $1,700, while human sofas range from $4,600 to $7,800. For those on a tighter budget, candles run between $19 and $60, while his signature teddy bears are between $250 and $350.

The store is at 114 S. 19th St., near 19th and Sansom Streets off Rittenhouse Square.

📞 267-951-2314 🌐 jimmydelaurentis.com 🕑 Wednesday to Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 12 to 6 p.m., Sunday 12 to 5 p.m., closed Monday and Tuesday.

Naturally Us!

This shop invites customers to “treat yourself” to faux fur jackets, hats, eyewear, and other accessories ranging $10 to $120.

The latest retail location of the Trenton-based company is on the first floor of the Shops at Liberty Place next to Aldo.

📞 609-954-1377 🌐 naturallyus.online 🕑 Monday to Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 12 to 6 p.m.

Tempur-Pedic

Shoppers who want to level up their sleep can stop by this new flagship store of the popular bedding brand. In-store customers can get a sleep consultation and peruse what the company calls its “widest selection” of mattresses, pillows, sheets, and other bedding.

The store is at 1713 Walnut St. next to Allbirds and near Rittenhouse Square.

📞 267-341-0065 🌐tempurpedic.com/tempur-pedic-stores/tempur-pedic-philadelphia 🕑 Monday to Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.