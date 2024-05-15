New stores and a coworking space are coming to Cherry Hill Mall

Cherry Hill Mall is expected to open three new stores and a coworking space this year, the shopping center announced Wednesday.

The new businesses include a piercing shop, apparel company, and office workspace that will span 11,000 square feet. A new restaurant, Kooma Asian Fusion and Sushi Bar, is also expected to open at the mall this summer.

The new store openings come as the mall’s parent company, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT) recently emerged from bankruptcy in April. The company, which owns 13 malls in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, and Virginia, has been in bankruptcy twice in four years. While PREIT reduced its debt by $800 million through its recent reorganization, the company still holds over $1 billion in debt, The Inquirer reported in April.

Alo Yoga

The athletic apparel brand got its start in 2007 in Los Angeles with a focus on yoga. Alo Yoga currently has a storefront at the King of Prussia mall, and a store in Center City opened in January.

Expected to open by Black Friday. 🌐 aloyoga.com

Kendra Scott

The jewelry company got its start in Austin, Texas, in 2002 and sells necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and other accessories. The company has locations at the King of Prussia Mall and in Ardmore.

Expected to open by Black Friday. 🌐 kendrascott.com

Dry Goods

The junior women’s apparel company also sells jewelry and other accessories. Dry Goods opened its first store in 2010 in Aurora, Ill. This will be the company’s first store in the Philadelphia region.

An expected opening date is not currently available. 🌐 drygoodsusa.com

Rowan

The shop provides piercing services and sells earrings and other accessories. Rowan has locations in New York, Maryland and Massachusetts, and also has a store coming to Pittsburgh, according to the company’s website.

Expected to open in spring. 🌐 rowan.com

Signature Workspace

This coworking space will occupy 11,000 square feet over two levels in the mall. Signature Workspace will include private offices, meeting rooms, and event space. This will be the company’s first location in New Jersey, according to the company’s website.

Expected to open this summer. 🌐 signatureworkspace.com

Inspiration Co.

The jewelry company, known for its bracelets engraved with inspirational messages, started in a garage in Florida in 2017 and has expanded to over 50 locations nationwide. There is another location at the King of Prussia Mall.

Opened in April. 🌐 inspirationco.com