Destination Maternity CEO Marla Ryan stepped down as CEO Thursday after a tumultuous 13 months at the helm.
Ryan will now serve as the company’s president of product design, sourcing and merchandising. The company’s shares, which hit a high of $6.36 last June, tumbled about 37 percent Thursday morning to about 75 cents.
Until a new CEO is appointed, Destination will have an " Office of the Chief Executive Officer" headed by Lisa Gavales, who has been a director for the last three months.
Moorestown-based Destination Maternity is the largest retailer in the maternity field, but is struggling in an increasingly competitive market where pregnant women can turn to subscription and rental services, Amazon, or general mass merchants like Target to find what they need.
Destination Maternity has about a quarter of the market share in an industry with $1.2 billion in revenue, according to a 2018 report from research group IBISWorld, which did not include online sales. Even as overall industry sales fell 1.6 percent from 2013 to 2018, the IBISWorld report said many “niche and upscale maternity wear businesses have flourished.”
For the period Ryan was CEO, Destination Maternity saw falling comparable store sales in three out of the last four quarters. Most recently, the company reported Thursday that comparable store sales in the first quarter fell 7.2 percent.
“We had a challenging start to the year," Dave Helkey, the company’s chief financial officer said in a news release.
Net sales for the first quarter, a three-month period ended May 4, decreased 8.7 percent to $94.2 million, compared to the same period last year. Destination Maternity have 998 stores — about 120 fewer stores from last year — including 32 owned and 88 leased.
The company, which sells clothing under Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod and Destination Maternity brands, had 1,100 full-time and 2,300 part-time employees as of Feb. 2, 2019, according to its most recent annual report.
Gavales, 56, will serve as chair of the Office of the CEO for an initial 30-day period, which will automatically extend until a CEO is appointed, the company said in a news release. Ryan, who stepped down from the board as well as David Helkey, the CFO and COO, will also be members of that office.
Ryan was appointed the interim CEO in May 2018 after a proxy fight that also included a new board where three of the four directors would be women. Ryan had signed her three-year employment contract about seven months ago.
In the fourth quarter earnings call in April, investors questioned Ryan’s leadership and were skeptical of the turnaround strategy. The company reported in April that for the period including holiday sales, which is usually a boost for stores, comparable retail sales declined almost 6 percent.
Ryan asked investors to be patient with her strategic plan, announced in November, that included three priorities: “right-sizing our ship, optimizing our infrastructure, and developing innovative product and solutions." This translates to changes like store closures, new items in stores, and upgrades to personnel and technology.
“I’m trying to understand, you know, what progress if any is being made on this restructuring story that you guys laid out because it’s certainly not shown up in the results,” said Jeff Cutshall of Swan River Capital asked Ryan in April.
Ryan told Cutshall that her team was stuck with poor inventory ordered before her arrival. She said at the time they were testing items in the fall to find the top-selling clothes.
Julian Cash, of Savrin, asked in April if Amazon was taking some of their customers away and if an increase in e-commerce sales related to a declining in-store sales.
“At the highest level, the birth rate has declined over the last three to four years and it continues to drop each year. We’ve maintained our position in the market in spite of that,” Thomas McCracken, the company’s senior vice president of finance responded at the time. “We feel that we’re hitting on those principles that we said we would deliver on."
Prior to joining Destination Maternity, Gavales was interim Chief Executive Officer of Bluestem Group, Inc., and before that, was worked at Things Remembered for three years as chairman, chief executive officer and president. Her other leadership roles include Talbots president and chief marketing officer, Express executive vice president and chief marketing officer and Bloomingdale’s senior vice president of marketing, among other titles. She sits on the boards of Bluestem Brands, True Religion, and Goodwill of Greater Cleveland.