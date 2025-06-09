Lululemon is coming to Ocean City

Lululemon is set to open a store in Ocean City later this summer.

The athletic apparel company recently signed a lease for the former Ron Jon Surf Shop at 761 Asbury Ave., according to Kristina and Bob Doliszny, owners of the Ocean City Real Estate Group at eXp Realty.

Advertisement

“This is a huge win for both Ocean City and Lululemon,” Kristina Doliszny said in a statement, “and the anchor store will prove to be a game changer for the entire Ocean City shopping district year round.”

Ron Jon had occupied the site since 2018, initially investing a “considerable amount of money” to turn three smaller storefronts into a larger anchor store over the course of two years, according to the Dolisznys, who also brokered that deal. Ultimately, the retailer came to outgrow the location, the Dolisznys said. The surf shop closed this fall. Last month, it opened a 12,000-square-foot store in Ship Bottom on Long Beach Island.

When Lululemon opens its doors in Ocean City later this summer, it will be the brand’s second foothold at the Jersey Shore. The company has had a store in Avalon, 20 miles away, for the past decade.

The Ocean City shop will be a “destination store,” Doliszny said. It sits on the corner of Eighth and Asbury, in the heart of the town’s main retail corridor, and is on the ground floor of a historic building.

Lululemon spokespeople did not immediately return a request for comment about their plans for the space.

The high-end athleisure brand, known for its women’s leggings, yoga mats, and other apparel, is expanding despite current consumer anxiety. CEO Calvin McDonald told analysts that its total brick-and-mortar square footage is set to increase by 10% this year, according to RetailDive, with the Vancouver-based company planning to open 10 to 15 stores in the Americas.

Lululemon currently has eight locations in the region, with stores in Ardmore, Cherry Hill, Dresher, Evesham, Glen Mills, King of Prussia, Newtown, and Philadelphia.