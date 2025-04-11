Philadelphia-area shoppers don’t regret panic purchasing Korean skincare, Mexican Cokes, and Japanese stationary amid tariff uncertainty

When President Donald Trump announced last week that the United States would place sweeping tariffs on goods exported to the United States, Danielle Hoch rushed to order $67 of stationery.

In her haul: Smooth Sakura pens in burgundy and light blue, the retro Phillies colors; memo pads with Japanese paper that Hoch said has never given her a paper cut; washi tape to decorate letters for her pen pals; and planner labels to help with Hoch’s job as a part-time secretary.

Most of these goods are manufactured in Japan, Hoch said, which meant they were set to face a steep 24% tax before Trump reversed course to provide a 90-day pause before most tariffs would go into effect. Still, Koch stands by her panic purchases.

“My bank account is already trashed. I’m going to get the things that I need but also the stuff that makes my brain feel better,” said Hoch, 45, who lives in Maxatawny, a small township 67 miles northwest of Philadelphia in Berks County.

U.S. consumers were thrown into a tailspin when Trump announced that the United States would deploy so-called reciprocal tariffs he said would correct trade deficits and spur a U.S. manufacturing resurgence.

The impacts were immediate: Stocks tumbled and people rushed to buy electronics, cars, coffee, and even Korean skincare products to get ahead of price hikes.

Trump has since changed course to enforce only a 10% baseline tariff on most imports for the next 90 days — except China, whose products are tariffed at 145% as of Thursday.

The about-face has not brought relief for some in the Philadelphia area who had already bought a mix of essentials and tiny luxuries out of fear they would be priced out of enjoying them. The extra time is just an excuse to stockpile more, they said.

Panic buying treats during times of economic woe is common, said Drexel University consumer psychology professor Yanliu Huang, even if it isn’t recommended.

“It’s a coping strategy,” said Huang. “You feel uncertain. You have a loss of control, but if you buy something somewhat luxurious, it’s self-soothing.”

Squirreling away Korean skincare and Mexican Coke

Consumer behavior has changed significantly since the 2008 financial crisis, Huang said, when people were focused on buying essentials and cutting back spending to protect their long-term financial health. Now, a mixture of lifestyle creep and perpetual cost of living increases has shifted focus to the near-term.

“People just tend to spend more now,” said Huang. “They want a stockpile.”

Jasmine Chen spent over $600 on Asian cookware, cosmetics, and clothing to close out her honeymoon in Japan, taking care to buy backups of the Korean and Japanese skincare products that comprise her five-step morning and evening skincare routines. The decision was mostly emotional, said Chen, who is Taiwanese and said “practically everything” in her house comes from Asia.

“Not only are those my comfort items, they’re how I connect with my culture,” said Chen, 29, of Horsham. “Without them, it feels like I’m losing a part of my identity.”

Not all panic buys have been extravagant. Pastry chef Anna Ferreira rushed to buy 16 bottles of Mexican Coke and a handle of Icelandic vodka after Trump’s first announcement. The soda (which is exempt from the new tariffs alongside other Mexican products) helps Ferreira soothe frequent migraines. As for the booze? She just likes it.

“I didn’t even know if he was putting tariffs on Iceland,” said Ferreira, 30, who had been combing through the pantry of her East Kensington apartment to see what would be impacted. “I was a Girl Scout, so ‘always be prepared’ is my motto.” (And for the record, Iceland found itself in the lowest 10% tariffs bracket.)

Ryan Wall, meanwhile, had purchased what he called his “last hurrah” bag of avocados from Aldi to use on sandwiches and in guacamole before prices shoot up.

“It’s not because I’m some avocado-obsessed millennial,” said Wall, 28, a graduate student and marketing specialist at Drexel University. “I don’t have a ton of income to be making frivolous purchases, but I think that, every now and then, everyone is entitled to have something small that brings them joy.”

The downside of panic buying

Even if panic buying to manage stress is normal, experts say it may not actually be helpful.

Economists warn against going into debt to build any stockpiles, especially since a run on products could cause prices to rise even further, heightening economic inequality as low-income households that may not be able to shop in advance will likely be hit hardest by the new tariffs.

Panic buying “can create artificial spikes in demand that lead to shortages,” said Huang, “which could indicate to retailers that they might need to increase prices earlier than expected.”

Still, supply-chain experts are telling consumers that it might not be a bad idea to buy a new laptop or car now, since tariffs against China — a major consumer technology exporter — and the automotive industry are in effect. The seemingly contradictory advice has some feeling pressured to make trade-offs and purchases they otherwise would not.

Michael Wehrman, 46, drives a paid-off 2014 Volkswagen Golf. The vehicle has no issues other than being old, according to Wehrman, but tariffs have made him wonder if he should buy something more recent anyway.

“I used to think about [upgrading my car] the way you entertain the thought of going on a nice vacation. It was never part of the plan,” said Wehrman, who lives in Port Richmond. “But now I have all of these external factors to think about.”

Philadelphia Argentine Tango School owner Meredith Klein, meanwhile, has cut back her spending drastically to prioritize the health of Sheldon, the gray stray cat she rescued in 2017 to live inside the dance studio.

Sheldon, who wheezes, is prescribed an inhaler that retails for $200 in the United States. Klein has been purchasing one inhaler per quarter for only $60 from Canada Pharmacy, but is concerned that the ongoing U.S-Canada trade war could force her to rely on the expensive U.S. option.

“I’m in a holding pattern. I’m basically just buying food,” said Klein. “If other consumers are like me, the economy is going to tank.”