The former Gallery mall will be reopening as the Fashion District in September along with dozens of new stores.
The estimated $400 million to $420 million project has been in the works since 2014 when local mall operator Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and Santa Monica, Calif.-based Macerich partnered up to redevelop the Gallery. It has been under construction since 2016 and is scheduled to open Sept. 19.
The Fashion District will span Market Street between 8th and 11th streets and will have 838,000 square feet of retail space. New tenants announced Tuesday include American Eagle Outfitters, Justice, Hollister, and Big Gay Ice Cream, among others.
Here’s the list of other businesses expected to occupy the new Center City retail hub that’ll compete with Rittenhouse Square to attract Philly shoppers.
- Asics
- Aeropostale
- American Eagle Outfitters
- American Hats, LLC
- Bella Shoes
- Columbia
- Dolly’s Boutique
- Eddie Bauer
- Express
- Forever 21
- GameStop
- Guess Factory
- H&M
- Hollister
- Journeys
- Levi’s Outlet Store
- Nike Factory Store
- Pandora
- Samsonite
- Skechers
- South Fellini
- Spencer’s
- Sunglass Hut
- T-Mobile
- The Sable Collective
- Ulta Beauty
- Uniquely Philly
- Zales Jewelry
- Zumiez
- Burlington and Century 21, already open