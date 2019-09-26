Trader Joe’s will be opening another store at 1324 Arch Street, according to a listing on the company’s website.
The grocery store chain could not be immediately reached for comment on when it will officially open. The Inquirer reported in January about this location on the ground floor of a parking facility across from the Pennsylvania Convention Center. At the time, the company did not confirm a lease was signed.
Trader Joe’s already has a location about a mile away at 2121 Market St., and it is often crowded with customers. Other Trader Joe’s locations in Pennsylvania include in Ardmore, Media, Jenkintown, and North Wales. The Arch Street location is also listed as “Coming Soon.”
Other chains have recently opened or announced new stores in Philadelphia, including German grocer Lidl and Pennsylvania-based Giant Food Stores’ main chain and its urban format stores called Giant Heirloom Market.