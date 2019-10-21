Trader Joe’s will be opening its second Philadelphia location Tuesday across from the Pennsylvania Convention Center.
The store, located at 1324 Arch St., will be open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, according to a company spokesperson.
The new Trader Joe’s store is 16,000 square feet with 25-foot ceilings, according to MSC Retail, which brokered the lease. The company signed a long-term lease, but Josh Weiss, a retail and investment sales specialist with MSC Retail, declined to share pricing details.
This opening across from the Convention Center is part of a “proliferation of these medium-sized grocers” in Philadelphia, Weiss said. Other chains have also recently opened or announced new stores in Philadelphia, including German grocer Lidl and Pennsylvania-based Giant Food Stores’ main chain and urban format, called Giant Heirloom Market.
Trader Joe’s has another location about a mile away at 2121 Market St., which Weiss called “well past capacity in terms of consumer demand.” The chain also has stores in Ardmore, Media, Jenkintown, and North Wales.