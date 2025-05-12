Rite Aid is in bankruptcy again. Here’s the deadline for rewards, gift cards, returns

Rite Aid customers with unspent gift cards, rewards, or items to return have a few more weeks to do so.

Returns and exchanges should be processed before June 4, and customers have until June 6 to use gift cards, coupons, or rewards at the pharmacy chain, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General David Sunday, who put out an advisory Monday to notify area consumers about the deadlines.

Advertisement

“I am encouraging Rite Aid customers to make returns and exchanges, and redeem gift cards and rewards points as soon as possible,” Sunday said. “These deadlines are approaching fast, and accrued points and gift card balances will soon become valueless.”

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

In a letter addressed to customers, which does not outline a deadline for using rewards or returns, Rite Aid said it is working to transfer prescriptions to other pharmacies.

“The majority of our stores will remain open and operating for the next few months where you can continue to access pharmacy services and products in stores and online, including prescriptions and immunizations,” the May 5 letter said.

Sunday’s office encouraged customers who experience issues with Rite Aid returns, rewards, or gift cards, to contact the Bureau of Consumer Protection online or by phone at 1-800-441-2555.

Philly-based Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy last week, for the second time in two years, and expects to sell or close all stores.

Rite Aid has been seeking capital to keep operations going, but has been unsuccessful, according to Matthew C. Schroeder, the company‘s CEO.

Thousands of employees are set to be laid off across two of the company’s corporate offices in Pennsylvania and across New Jersey.

The pharmacy chain has 345 locations in Pennsylvania and 60 in New Jersey according to its website. The company lists 1,240 locations in total across 15 states.

The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry is holding an online session this week to help laid off Rite Aid employees. The event aims to provide information on unemployment benefits, navigating the job search and health insurance.