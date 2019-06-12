SugarHouse Casino’s name has reached the sell-by date and will be rebranded as Rivers Casino Philadelphia.
The casino’s owners, Rush Street Gaming of Chicago, told state regulators on Wednesday that they planned to rebrand the Fishtown casino in stages over the summer to make its name consistent with the company’s other three casinos, including the first Rivers Casino, in Pittsburgh. The company’s other Rivers Casinos are in Schenectady, N.Y. and Des Plaines, Ill.
The new name will be adopted when the casino launches online gaming next month, and will be formally rolled out this fall at the brick-and-mortar location.
SugarHouse opened in 2010 on the site of the former Jack Frost Sugar refinery on the waterfront along Delaware Avenue, and ranks as the 20th biggest-earning casino outside of Nevada, according to the American Gaming Association.
The rebranding will cost $15 million, company officials said.