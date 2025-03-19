‘Shark Tank’ casting call coming to Philadelphia on April 11

Aspiring entrepreneurs in Philadelphia, this is your chance to swim with the sharks.

ABC’s hit reality show Shark Tank is hosting an open casting call in Philadelphia on Friday, April 11, at the Event Center at Rivers Philadelphia (1001 N. Delaware Ave.). If you have a groundbreaking product, a game-changing business plan, or an idea that could make millions, this is your opportunity to pitch it directly to the show’s casting team.

How to audition

Hopeful entrepreneurs must be 18 or older (or accompanied by a parent/guardian) to participate. Wristbands will be distributed between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and interviews begin at 10 a.m. No one will be allowed to line up before 8 a.m. on April 11.

Those who receive a wristband within the allotted time will have the chance to deliver a one-minute pitch — just as they would in front of Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, and the rest of the Sharks. A completed short application is required to pitch. This application form can be downloaded in advance, and organizers stress the importance of filling it out fully and legibly before arriving. Attendees are responsible for their own parking, and security may check bags upon entry.

While Philly has hosted plenty of entrepreneurial events — like last year’s Pull Up and Pitch competition, where three local businesses won a combined $15,000 — the Shark Tank casting call presents an even bigger opportunity for businesses to land national exposure and major funding.

Philly’s Shark Tank success stories

Philly-based entrepreneurs have made waves on Shark Tank in the past. Just last year, Max Liechty and Kausi Raman of ChompSaw landed a $250,000 investment from Mark Cuban and Lori Greiner for their kid-friendly cardboard-cutting tool. The University of Pennsylvania grads have since sold nearly 10,000 units, bringing in over $2.1 million in revenue.

Another local success story is Black Paper Party, the holiday wrapping paper company cofounded by Philly’s Madia Willis. The business, which specializes in gift wrap featuring Black Santas and festive characters, secured a $250,000 deal with Barbara Corcoran.

Then there’s Simply Good Jars, the Philly-based fresh salad company that pivoted to retail during the pandemic and won $500,000 from Cuban and Greiner. The company is now stocked in Walgreens and convenience stores across the country.

With a strong track record of Philly entrepreneurs striking gold in Shark Tank, this April 11 casting call could be the next big break for a local business. If you think your idea is worth an investment, bring your best pitch, complete your application, and prepare to impress.

Casting call details:

📍 Where: The Event Center at Rivers Philadelphia (1001 N. Delaware Ave.)

📅 When: Friday, April 11

⏰ Wristband Distribution: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

🎤 Interviews Begin: 10 a.m.

📜 Application: Must be completed in advance