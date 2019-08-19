To give small businesses a boost, Google My Business has added features to help them better engage and market their products and services to those that find them. "For a small business with a small budget, Google My Business helps me stand out in the areas that I provide service,” says Bobby Leon, the owner of Akita Pest Control. Leon’s company serves customers in Harrisburg, York and Reading, Pa., and relies heavily on Google My Business for leads. “It’s a big help for any business owner as long as they learn to do things the right way,”