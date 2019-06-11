Which brings me to where: Where should I spend my money? There’s no shortage of places that will be happy to accept my marketing dollars. My job is to figure out what place has the most revenue potential. For example, if I were selling corrugated containers or copper wiring, my audience is probably not going to be on Facebook. However, if I was in the business of creating custom furniture, making organic chewing gum or planning parties, then Facebook (or Etsy or Instagram) may be where my prospects are. Some of my clients invest heavily in email marketing while others still like to send postcards and mailers.