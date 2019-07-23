According to this study, which looked at more than 500 employees, 63 percent of organizations that offer flexible PTO plans also allow their employees to make immediate use of the benefits as opposed to earning the days off over a period of time. Another interesting trend: one in four employers in the study allowed employees to redirect unused paid time off to other employees in the company or their retirement plans, or for a charitable donation. And although more than a third (37 percent) of employees don’t use all of their paid time off in a year, the study found that organizations with “use it or lose it” policies have been able to reduce that number to 19 percent.