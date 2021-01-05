A Section 7(a) loan, which is received through an SBA lender, is a loan that can be used for working capital, equipment, inventory and business acquisitions. You can borrow up to $5 million at both fixed and variable interest rates as long as you have fewer than 500 employees and less than $7.5 million in average annual receipts. You also have to be a for-profit business based in the United States and not be delinquent on any debt owed to the government. Depending on how you intend to use the funds, your maturities would be 7 to 25 years.