Don’t fall for this SNAP scam text, Pennsylvanians

The text popped up on Esther Alvarez’s phone on Sunday, March 12: “Your Pennsylvania access card is blocked.”

The message appeared to come from a “pa.gov”email address and included a callback number.

Alvarez does not receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, formerly called food stamps, or have an electronic benefit card (EBT) card, a debit card on which the benefits are deposited each month.

But Alvarez, a senior paralegal at Community Legal Services in Philadelphia, was still struck with fear.

“I was like ‘Oh my god, ‘I wonder how many of our clients are getting these notices and are afraid and are texting that number or calling back,’” Alvarez said Tuesday. “It makes me really upset, because these are people who really need their benefits.”

Fortunately, Community Legal Services of Philadelphia has not heard of clients falling victim to this scam, though Alvarez said she has heard of several others who received the same text that week.

Still, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services has warned residents to be wary.

“Do not fall victim to identity theft. If you receive unsolicited text messages asking you for your personal information, it is a scam,” DHS Acting Secretary Val Arkoosh said Thursday in a statement.

According to DHS, they were sent to people regardless of whether they received food assistance.

In Thursday’s statement, the department says it would never ask for information about SNAP, Medicaid, or other assistance programs in unsolicited text messages or calls. It asks that residents report any suspicious communications about DHS benefits to its fraud tip line at 1-844-347-8477.

Legitimate, information texts are sometimes sent to people who receive benefits, but those come from 1-833-648-1964. The department will never ask for personal information or details about a person’s benefits, such as the amount received. Most DHS texts include a link to dhs.pa.gov, COMPASS, or a site that ends in .gov or .org. Links that are not in those categories should be red flags. They will never reference a specific account number.

Pennsylvanians who receive SNAP or Medicaid benefits may notice an increase in informational texts, alerting them to recent federal changes to the programs.

The following are examples of legitimate texts from DHS: