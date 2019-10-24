“When you machine something — punch it, move metal around — that changes the structure internally, and you have to put it back into original chemistry,” he said. “That’s what Solar Manufacturing does. In simple terms, if you’ve seen a blacksmith bending a horseshoe or something, he heats it with a torch, or maybe in a furnace. And he takes it out and plunges it into water. That’s the heat-treating process. We do the same thing, but we don’t do it like that. We do it in a much more sophisticated, controlled way.”