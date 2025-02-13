Will anyone in Philly get work done during the Super Bowl parade? Here’s what companies and employees are planning.

When employees of Finest Fix, a small handyman company in Philadelphia, checked out their schedules for the week, Friday was marked for a “big job,” office manager William Marushik said.

The “job” described, he said, was “go have a good time with your family.”

Marushik typically works from the Finest Fix location on South 20th Street between Fitzwater and Catharine Streets. But on Friday he plans to watch the Super Bowl parade with his father and some friends.

Philadelphia schools and municipal offices will be closed, and some businesses plan to close for the day, knowing it will be tough to get around the city.

For others, enjoying the parade will mean adjusting their work schedule, taking time off, or sneaking away during lunch — if they can get away with it.

“I feel really lucky that we’ll be able to go,” said Marushik. “I hope this isn’t a once-in-a-lifetime thing. I hope we see another win soon.”

‘Friday’s a holiday’

Some companies and organizations along the parade route, which stretches from South Philly up to the Philadelphia Museum of Art steps, are planning to celebrate from their office space.

At in-home senior care company Always Best Care, on Broad and Federal Streets, around 35 employees will get catered lunch including wings, salad, collard greens, and strawberry poundcake. The office will also have music and raffles.

Bryant Greene, who owns the local franchise, said they need to stay open because people rely on the company for care. But he hopes to bring a celebratory spirit to the office to “boost morale and to boost enthusiasm” for the work they do.

The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia office building on Broad Street would typically have a view of the parade, but that view is currently obstructed by scaffolding, communications manager Shannon McLaughlin said. So chamber employees are getting the day off.

Communications firm Ceisler Media & Issue Advocacy has an office on the 13th floor of One Logan Square, with a view of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. When the firm moved in there three years ago, founder Larry Ceisler said, he knew it would be an ideal location for watching a championship parade.

Ceisler is inviting employees to bring friends, family, and clients up to the office to view the parade and enjoy food and drinks.

“We’re telling people that it is a work day, but it’s not a work day,” said Ceisler, adding that employees can also take PTO.

“For the most part, in Philadelphia, Friday’s a holiday,” said Ceisler. “We know the drill. Nobody’s going to be working. Clients aren’t going to be demanding anything of us.”

Sneaking in celebrations

For those who don’t have the day off, some are finding ways to watch the parade anyway.

Jordy Pickel, a marketing director for energy plan supplier Indra Energy, works remotely and plans to watch the parade from home in Ardmore with his wife and two kids.

“My company is very flexible in how you use your time,” said Pickel, who expects to log on a little earlier than usual and end the work day a bit later to be able to watch the parade.

Robert Moore is driving to Philadelphia from Maryland for the parade, with his wife and 2-year-old son.

Moore, who works for government consulting firm Booz Allen Hamilton, won’t need to request any time off because his employer allows him to set his own billable hours. He worked extra hours Wednesday and Thursday to make up for Friday.

Although he’s lived most of his life in Central Jersey and “grew up a Philly fan of everything” he missed the Eagles' parade in 2018 because he was in the military.

“My manager at the time in the military was a Vikings fan, so he was not happy when the Eagles won, so he made sure I had work that next day,” said Moore.

Moore’s son was also only a month old during the 2023 Super Bowl in which the Eagles and the Chiefs faced off. Now, two years later, the toddler is an Eagles fan ready to celebrate, said Moore.

“He finally learned the ‘Fly Eagles Fly’ chant song,” he said.

Eagles' playoff success in the office

Some with offices in Philadelphia are closing Friday and encouraging remote work.

Independence Blue Cross' Center City office is among them. “Associates who wish to attend the parade in person have the option to take PTO for the day to join in the celebrations,” chief operating officer Richard Snyder said.

URBN, parent company of Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, and other brands, will close its Navy Yard offices because of its proximity to the stadiums, spokesperson Meaghan Condon said. Many employees already connect remotely on Fridays under URBN’s hybrid work arrangement, she noted.

Taylor Trgovac, an assistant art director at URBN’s clothing rental business, Nuuly, told her boss on Monday morning that she planned to take off for the parade.

She’s looking forward to the “camaraderie of the city,” she said. “Anytime that we win anything is so contagious. I don’t even necessarily think you have to be a fan.”

Patrick Wong, a creative assistant at Nuuly, plans to log in for work and might take a break at lunch time to check out the parade.

URBN has been celebrating the Eagles' playoff success in the office, with themed food, a scavenger hunt, and even had a bet going with Nuuly distribution center workers in Kansas City. The wager: Whoever’s team loses must fly the winning team’s flag for a week.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Trgovac said, it was unclear whether Nuuly’s Kansas City staff had held up their end of the deal.