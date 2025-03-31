TD Bank is closing locations and laying off workers. The Philly region is among the cuts.

TD Bank is shuttering dozens of locations across several states, and outposts in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are among those expected to close in the coming months.

The bank anticipates closing 38 locations by June 5, according to a company statement.

“As part of our normal business practices, we regularly evaluate existing TD Bank stores, which may result in some closures, consolidations or relocations as we look for opportunities to better align our network of stores with customer needs and preferences,” the company said in a statement.

In the Philadelphia region, expected closures include branches in Chester County, Marlton, and Chestnut Hill.

TD Bank is the second largest bank in the Philadelphia region by deposit after Wells Fargo, the Philadelphia Business Journal has reported, citing the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

TD Bank’s U.S. operations are headquartered in Cherry Hill.

“The South Jersey and greater Philadelphia metro market has been TD Bank’s home in the United States for more than 30 years and we are proud of our commitment to the region,” the company statement said.

A layoff notice filed in New Jersey indicates that the company expects to terminate some 52 positions in the state. The layoffs are expected to start on March 31, and run through June 26 in eight rounds of terminations.

“TD regularly reviews our operations to ensure continued strength and flexibility as we evolve our business for the future,” reads the company statement. “We’ve made the difficult decision to eliminate some roles that are no longer aligned with our business model.”

Recent legal issues

The branch closures and layoffs come on the heels of a high-profile settlement between TD Bank and federal prosecutors. The company says workforce reductions are largely due to branch closures and are unrelated to that case.

In 2024, TD Bank pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering and agreed to pay $3 billion as part of a settlement.

“TD Bank created an environment that allowed financial crime to flourish,” former Attorney General Merrick Garland said at the time. “By making its services convenient for criminals, it became one.”

The bank was also recently found to be reporting inaccurate and negative information to credit reporting services, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau found in an investigation last year. The issue affected over 50,000 customers and happened over several years, the bureau announced in September.

TD Bank was ordered to pay $7.76 million to victims as well as a $20 million fine toward a general victims fund.

Expected branch closures

Connecticut

1289 Foxon Rd., North Branford, CT 06471 215 High St., Torrington, CT 06790

Florida

1590 South Nova Rd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114 160 NW Main Blvd., Lake City, FL 32055 500 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33139

Massachusetts

860 South Main St., Bradford, MA 01835 465 North Main St., East Longmeadow, MA 01028 420 Franklin St., Framingham, MA 01702 50 Holyoke St., Holyoke, MA 01040 547 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 2345 Main St., Tewksbury, MA 01876

New Jersey

85 Pompton Ave. # 107, Cedar Grove, NJ 07009 670 Laurel Ave., Holmdel, NJ 07733 191 E. Rte. 70, Marlton, NJ 08053 145 Skyline Dr., Ringwood, NJ 07456 1 Royal Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822 555 Warren Ave., Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762

New York

125 Park Ave., New York, NY 10017 451 Lexington Ave., New York, NY 10017 156 Dolson Ave. #A-B, Middletown, NY 10940 460 Pulaski Rd., Greenlawn, NY 11740 136 Margaret St., Plattsburgh, NY 12901

Maine

112 Main St., Fairfield, ME 04937 62 West Main St., Fort Kent, ME 04743 95 Main St., Gorham, ME 04038 6 North St., Houlton, ME 04730

New Hampshire

10 N. Main St., Bristol, NH 03222 884 Main St., Contoocook, NH 03229 40 High St., Hampton, NH 03842 905 Elm St., Wilton, NH 03086

Pennsylvania

8600 Germantown Pike, Philadelphia, PA 19118 101 Lancaster Ave., Frazer, PA 19355 346 West Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067

South Carolina

1501 Main St., Columbia, SC 29201 6 Elmshorn Dr., Greer, SC 29650

Virginia

6200 Multiplex Dr., Centreville, VA 20121 1750 North Hampton Ave., Reston, VA 20194

Washington