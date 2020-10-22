Many companies across the Philadelphia region are working harder than ever to serve their employees and customers through this difficult period. If you know of one that stands out, consider nominating it for the 2021 Philadelphia Top Workplaces awards.
Any organization with 50 or more employees in the Delaware Valley is eligible for consideration, whether public, private, nonprofit, government, or even schools. Any type of employer is welcome to enter, and it’s free.
Workplaces are evaluated by their employees using a 24-question survey conducted by Energage, an Exton-based firm. To nominate an organization, go to Inquirer.com/nominate or call 484-323-6270. Nominations are due by Nov. 20.
Winning companies will be featured in a special edition of The Inquirer in 2021 and online at Inquirer.com.
“The Top Workplaces program can be that positive outcome your company can rally around in the coming months to celebrate leadership and the importance of maintaining an employee-focused culture, even during challenging times,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO.
Philadelphia’s 2020 Top Workplaces program:
- 2,160 organizations invited
- 205 organizations surveyed
- 135 winners recognized
- 91,408 employees represented by surveyed organizations
- 73,905 employees invited to take the survey
- 42,371 employee survey responses