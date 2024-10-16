Nominations open for 2025 Top Workplaces program

The Top Workplaces program, now in its 16th year of recognizing Philadelphia-area companies that earn high marks from employees, is open for nominations for the 2025 program. The nomination deadline is Nov. 22.

Recruiting and retaining talent is at the heart of the Philadelphia Top Workplaces program. Employees evaluate organizations using a 25-question survey that the program distributes between October and February.

Advertisement

Any organization with 50 or more employees in the Philadelphia region is eligible to compete for 2025 Top Workplaces recognition, including public and private companies, nonprofits, government agencies, and schools. To nominate an employer, go to Inquirer.com/nominate or call 484-323-6270.

There is no cost to participate. Winners’ names will be published in digital and print editions of The Inquirer in May 2025.

» READ MORE: Introducing the region's best companies

Energage, the Exton-based survey partner for the program, conducts Top Workplaces surveys in 65 markets nationwide. The company surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 8,000 organizations in the past year.

For 2024, 152 Philadelphia-area companies were featured as Top Workplaces. Surveys went out to 59,180 employees in the region, and 33,428 surveys were submitted from 217 companies.

“Top Workplaces awards are a celebration of good news,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “They exemplify the significance of a people-first workplace experience, reminding us that employees are the heart of any thriving organization.”