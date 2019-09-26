Does your company have what it takes to be considered a top workplace?
Sure, a solid benefits package is a must, but company atmosphere, commitment to diversity, meaningful work, a leadership culture, a coworker community, and other aspects get factored into the overall employee experience.
If you work somewhere that you think is a top workplace, or know of another company that qualifies, now is the time to tell the world about it: Nominations are open through Oct. 25 for The Inquirer’s annual Top Workplaces survey. Any organization (public, private, nonprofit or government) with 50 or more employees in the Philadelphia region can participate.
Exton-based Energage, which conducts surveys for about 50 major-metro newspapers, will poll workers in nominated companies in the Philadelphia area using a 24-question survey, and will then share results with The Inquirer. The Top Workplaces will be recognized during an awards program in February.
To nominate an organization, visit inquirer.com/nominate or call 484-323-6270.