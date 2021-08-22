For the 12th year, The Philadelphia Inquirer has partnered with Exton-based Energage to rank the region’s Top Workplaces.

The process is based on a scientific survey of employees who rate their workplace culture. Any organization was eligible to participate, provided it had at least 50 employees based in the Delaware Valley area. There is no cost to enter the Top Workplaces program.

For this year’s winners lists (see below), more than 100 large, midsize, and small companies were ranked based on their employee survey feedback. Energage also determines special award winners based on standout scores on specific survey topics.

To learn more about the Top Workplaces survey process, visit energage.com.

Large Companies

Midsize Companies

Small Companies