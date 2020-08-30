For the 11th year, The Inquirer has partnered with Exton-based Energage to rank the Delaware Valley’s Top Workplaces.
The process is based on a scientific survey of employees who rate their workplace culture. More than 2,550 employers were invited to have their employees take the survey. Any organization was eligible to participate, provided it had at least 50 employees based in this region. There is no cost to enter the Top Workplaces program.
A record 205 employers agreed to take the 2020 survey. Combined, they employ 91,408 people in the Philadelphia area. Of those employees who received questionnaires, 42,371 responded. For this year’s winners lists, 135 large, medium, and small employers were ranked based on their employee survey feedback. Energage also determines special award winners based on standout scores on specific survey topics.
To learn more about the Top Workplaces survey process, visit energage.com.