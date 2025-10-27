Nominate a Philadelphia employer for the 2026 Top Workplaces program

The Top Workplaces program, now in its 17th year of recognizing Philadelphia-area companies that earn high marks from employees, is open for nominations for the 2026 awards at Inquirer.com/nominate.

Any Delaware Valley organization with 50 or more employees is eligible to participate at no cost. Standout companies will be honored in a special section of The Inquirer in September 2026.

To qualify as a Philadelphia Top Workplace, employees evaluate their workplace using a 26-question survey. Companies will be surveyed through April.

Energage, the Exton-based research partner for the project, conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 65 markets nationwide. For the 2025 awards, over 6,000 organizations in the Delaware Valley were invited to survey their employees. Based on employee survey feedback, 144 earned recognition as Top Workplaces.

“Earning a Top Workplaces award is a celebration of excellence,” said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. “It serves as a reminder of the vital role a people-first workplace experience plays in achieving success.”

Anyone can nominate an outstanding company. Nominees can be public, private, nonprofit, a school, or even a government agency. To nominate an employer or for more information on the awards, go to Inquirer.com/nominate.